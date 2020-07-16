Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 900, with 4 new deaths; total cases surpass 39K

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 39,627 with 831 deaths in the state as of Thursday.
Wisconsin unemployment drops to 8.5%, below national rate
Wisconsin's unemployment rate dropped to 8.5% in June. That good news came Thursday as Democratic lawmakers released proposals to remove obstacles and broaden access to unemployment benefits and Gov. Tony Evers' administration temporarily reassigned 100 state workers to help address a backlog in claims. The Department of Workforce Development has struggled to process the claims of everyone seeking unemployment. Currently about 141,000 people were awaiting payments. Wisconsin's unemployment rate was below the national average of 11.1% and far down from the state's high of 13.6% in April. Wisconsin added 99,300 private sector jobs in June.
A new audit says an unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce in late April. The errors came as the department worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislative Audit Bureau said Wednesday that the department should determine how many people were sent incorrect amounts and how much, then report back by Aug. 14. Agency Secretary Caleb Frostman says the department is implementing all of the audit's recommendations.
Milwaukee council approves mandatory masks in public
Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin's largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday requiring masks in public spaces. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it's not possible to stay six feet away from people. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons. Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.
Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of COVID-19 pandemic; had been set for Sept. 25-27
The Ryder Cup has been postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic; it had been set for Sept. 25-27 in Whistling Straights.
Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks
Gov. Tony Evers' administration has postponed the reopening of the state Capitol building and will require all state employees to wear masks inside of state facilities starting next week. The Capitol building has been shuttered since March as part of Evers' plan to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. It had been set to open next Monday, but Evers' administration announced Wednesday that it will remain closed indefinitely. The administration also announced that starting Monday, all state employees must wear masks when working indoors in state facilities, including in bathrooms, elevators and parking garages.
Northwestern moves Wisconsin game from Wrigley to Ryan Field
Northwestern's game against Wisconsin scheduled for Nov. 7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago is being moved to Ryan Field near campus because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northwestern announced the decision after consulting with the Chicago Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference. Athletic director Jim Phillips cited the possibility of a limited crowd at the famed ballpark even if fans were allowed. In 2010, Northwestern played Illinois in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. The Wildcats have since played baseball and lacrosse games there.
State chamber renews call not to name businesses with virus
The president of Wisconsin's chamber of commerce is renewing his call for the state Department of Health Services not to publish the names of businesses traced to two or more positive cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer last week asked that DHS back off its plans to make the names public. A department spokeswoman said Tuesday there were no plans to publish them, but agency Secretary Andrea Palm appeared to hedge during a news conference when she said there were no plans to do that "this week." Bauer said Wednesday that releasing the names was "potentially defamatory."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 900, with 4 new deaths; total cases surpass 39K
