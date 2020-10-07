Wisconsin COVID-19: WI field hospital opening as state reports 2,319 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WLS) -- Wisconsin reported 2,319 new coronavirus cases, with 16 additional deaths Wednesday, as the governor announced a hospital at the state fairgrounds would open next week.Over the course of the pandemic, 138,698 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 81% of those people have recovered, while over 25,000 have active infections and 1,415 have died.Wisconsin's governor has announced a field hospital at the state fairgrounds will open next week as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.According to the state Department of Health Services, only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has grown to 853, including 216 in intensive care.COVID-19 test results on an additional 262 in-patients are pending. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis in April. The department says it will open Oct. 14.Gov. Tony Evers' administration also issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.The order issued Tuesday limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit are limited to 10 people.The order takes effect Friday and runs through Nov. 6. Evers' attorney says he's confident the restrictions will withstand any legal challenge.