Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 946; 15 additional deaths

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 80,300 with 1,168 deaths in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 946 new coronavirus cases Saturday, with 15 additional deaths.
Milwaukee health commissioner steps down, cites obstacles
Milwaukee's health commissioner is quitting to take a new job, citing in part the partisan battles over how the coronavirus pandemic should best be managed. Jeanette Kowalik is joining a national health policy think tank in Washington, D.C. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Kowalik noted obstacles to testing, public health orders, mask messaging and limits on public gatherings as part of the pandemic response. The newspaper said Kowalik made clear in an interview that she was referring to Republican state lawmakers and the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, who have challenged or knocked down public health orders aimed at preventing the virus' spread.
With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities. Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July. The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors. The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.
Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Wisconsin has also be taken off of Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine list, Chicago health officials announced. The state was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. In order to be taken off the list, the state needed to continue to stay below a threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
Deputy believed to first officer in state to die from virus
A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office who is believed to have contracted the coronavirus while on duty has died. Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement that Richard "Rick" Treadwell is believed to be Wisconsin's first law enforcement officer to die from the virus after contracting it while on duty. Treadwell had been with the department since 1995 and worked as a recruiter and instructor. The statement did not provide specifics but said "all evidence" indicates Treadwell contracted the virus while on duty. His body was escorted from a hospital by a law enforcement procession.
Dane County orders all classes online for grades 3-12
Dane County health officials have ordered all public and private schools in the county to teach grades 3-12 through online instruction only in hopes of slowing the coronavirus spread. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the emergency order. Students in kindergarten through grade 2 will be allowed to return to classrooms. Most public schools in Dane County already plan to being the year online but a number of private schools had planned to begin in-person instruction as early as next week.
Coronavirus cases at Green Bay prison reach 57
State officials say 57 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says all of the prisoners who have tested positive are being isolated and anyone who was exposed is being quarantined. All inmates and staff at the prison are in the process of being tested for COVID-19 with the help of the National Guard. Three staff members are among the 57 positive cases. Corrections officials completed a mass testing of inmates and staff at each of its 37 prison facilities at the end of July and just nine people tested positive.
Milwaukee adding drop boxes to help protect absentee voting
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city is installing more than a dozen drop boxes to make it easier for voters to drop off their absentee ballots before Election Day to combat a "full-scale attack on voting by mail." Barrett spoke Aug. 18 to around 90 Democratic activists, officeholders and others in conjunction with the second day of the Democratic National Convention. He described drop boxes as one way to fight back in battleground Wisconsin against President Donald Trump's opposition to mail-in voting. Other cities across the state are taking similar steps, anticipating a massive surge in absentee voting this fall.
WIAA signs off on pandemic overhaul for high school sports
The body that governs Wisconsin high school sports has approved a major overhaul to season structures heading into the new school year as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's board unanimously approved a host of changes at the beginning of August, including freezing officials' classifications, lifting sanctions for leaving a conference, allowing athletes to play for both their school and club teams, eliminating the minimum number of games needed to qualify for state tournament play and allowing a fifth quarter in football games and extra innings in baseball and softball games so reserve players get a chance to play.
State mask mandate
A new Marquette University Law School polls shows a wide majority of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places as concern about the coronavirus rises.
The poll was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.
Overall, 69% of respondents agreed that masks should be required in all public places.
Only 43% of Republicans supported a mask mandate, compared to 93% of Democrats.
Concern about the virus is at its highest level since it was first asked about in March.
Republican legislative leaders who oppose the requirement successfully sued to kill a "safer at home" order.
RELATED: Wisconsin face mask mandate ordered by Gov. Evers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Wisconsin opioid overdoses jump 117% since pandemic began
Wisconsin health officials say suspected opioid overdoses have increased 117% since the coronavirus pandemic began compared with the same period last year. Data from Wisconsin emergency departments show 325 suspected overdoses from March to July 13 compared with 150 suspected overdoses over that span in 2019. State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says financial pressures and isolation can exacerbate behavioral and substance abuse problems. DHS officials say calls to the state's helpline indicate requests for information on behavioral health have been increasing as well.
Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two dozen Wisconsin residents challenging a variety of local stay-at-home orders enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach dismissed the challenge, saying those bringing it did not properly join all of the defendants into one lawsuit. The judge says that mistake requires that the lawsuit be dismissed, but it can be refiled.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 946; 15 additional deaths
Milwaukee health commissioner steps down, cites obstacles
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News