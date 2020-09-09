Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 857; 15 additional deaths

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 83,334 with 1,183 deaths in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 857 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 15 additional deaths.
There's a new tip line in Wisconsin for anyone who wants to report a school safety concern. The "Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center" created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice is available around the clock to serve as a resource for helping to prevent school violence. Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday that the new tool launched as the new school year begins is a resource for parents, teachers, students and others concerned about their own safety or the safety of others. Kaul said that students working virtually now have less contact with teachers, counselors, coaches and others so the tip line gives them another option to contact someone.
9 fraternities, sororities under quarantine at University of Wisconsin-Madison
Nine fraternities and sororities are under quarantine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 38 students tested positive for the coronavirus.
The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
UW-Madison is requiring coronavirus tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses. The university didn't say if the cases were linked to parties or large gatherings.
So far, 440 UW-Madison students have tested positive for the virus, according to the university.
Milwaukee health commissioner steps down, cites obstacles
Milwaukee's health commissioner is quitting to take a new job, citing in part the partisan battles over how the coronavirus pandemic should best be managed. Jeanette Kowalik is joining a national health policy think tank in Washington, D.C. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Kowalik noted obstacles to testing, public health orders, mask messaging and limits on public gatherings as part of the pandemic response. The newspaper said Kowalik made clear in an interview that she was referring to Republican state lawmakers and the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, who have challenged or knocked down public health orders aimed at preventing the virus' spread.
With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities. Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July. The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors. The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.
Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Wisconsin has also be taken off of Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine list, Chicago health officials announced. The state was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. In order to be taken off the list, the state needed to continue to stay below a threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
