coronavirus wisconsin

Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,547; 10 additional deaths

University of Wisconsin-Madison moves classes online
As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 84,881 with 1,193 deaths in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,547 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with 10 additional deaths.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is moving all classes online and quarantining students in two of its largest dorms as it deals with rising cases of COVID-19.

According to UW-Madison data, 1,044 students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 6.

Officials: Keep vote helpers out of Wisconsin nursing homes

Wisconsin election officials don't want to send special deputies into nursing homes to help residents vote in November. The state Elections Commission decided in March to keep special voting deputies out of nursing homes to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Commissioner Robert Spindell directed staff last week to research whether deputies could reenter the homes to help residents vote absentee in November. But commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe warned in a memo to commissioners that the risk of deputies spreading the coronavirus among facility residents is still too great. The commission was set to consider the memo Thursday but the meeting was postponed.

RELATED: Wisconsin face mask mandate ordered by Gov. Evers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Evers won't say whether he'll seek mask mandate extension

Gov. Tony Evers says he has not yet decided whether to extend his statewide mask mandate that it set to expire Sept. 28. Evers spoke Wednesday during a Milwaukee Press Club event. His comments come as the state is seeing increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly on college campuses. Evers says he will "cross that bridge when we get there" when it comes to extending the mask order. But he says he believes it is legal. The order is being challenged by conservatives. A new Marquette University Law School poll showed 57% approve of Evers' handling of the coronavirus.

Milwaukee health commissioner steps down, cites obstacles

Milwaukee's health commissioner is quitting to take a new job, citing in part the partisan battles over how the coronavirus pandemic should best be managed. Jeanette Kowalik is joining a national health policy think tank in Washington, D.C. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Kowalik noted obstacles to testing, public health orders, mask messaging and limits on public gatherings as part of the pandemic response. The newspaper said Kowalik made clear in an interview that she was referring to Republican state lawmakers and the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court, who have challenged or knocked down public health orders aimed at preventing the virus' spread.

With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities. Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July. The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors. The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.

Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine list

Wisconsin has also be taken off of Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine list, Chicago health officials announced. The state was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. In order to be taken off the list, the state needed to continue to stay below a threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinkenoshacdccoronavirus wisconsinillnesscoronaviruscollegeu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
UW-Madison moves to online classes amid rising COVID-19 cases
WI COVID-19 cases increase 857; 15 additional deaths
WI COVID-19 cases increase 717; 0 additional deaths
Calif., Puerto Rico removed from Chicago COVID-19 travel order; Ind. not added
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after South Loop SWAT standoff
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Show More
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Chicago Gourmet will benefit IL Restaurant Employee Relief Fund
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
Before & after: Drone shows transition to fire-orange skies in SF
More TOP STORIES News