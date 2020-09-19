Coronavirus Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases increase by 2,283; 3 additional deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6424195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on Chicago's COVID-19 quarantine travel order.

Teacher dies of COVID-19 in northeastern Wisconsin

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 97,279 with 1,238 deaths in the state.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,533 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with seven additional deaths.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin will likely be added to the travel order next week if cases do not go down in the state."Wisconsin has had the most cases that it has had at any point since COVID broke out last week," Dr. Arwady said. "They are having percent positivities that range from the 13-17% range and problems across the state, so if you are able to avoid travel to Wisconsin this week, please do so."A high school teacher in northeastern Wisconsin has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Officials with the Howard-Suamico School District sent a letter to its students' families notifying them that Heidi Hussli had died Thursday. The letter said the Bay Port High School German teacher was hospitalized briefly before her death. The 47-year-old Hussli was a native of Beaver Dam and taught German at Bay Port for 16 years. Hussli is survived by her husband and son. As of Thursday, Bay Port was reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, eight involving students.