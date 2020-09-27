Coronavirus Wisconsin: WI hits record as state reports 2,217 new COVID-19 cases; 0 additional deaths

The state has seen some of the nation's fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 950, an increase of nearly 97%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.
Over the course of the pandemic, 113,645 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 83% of those people have recovered, while over 18,000 have active infections and 1,281 have died.
Wisconsin among several states added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
Wisconsin was one of five state to be added back to Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday. States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.
The situation per capita in Wisconsin is now worse than anywhere else in the country, except for in North and South Dakota, according to health officials.
It's prompted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to declare a public health emergency in the state for the third time since the start of the pandemic. It also extends the existing mask mandate, through November.
Carthage College in Kenosha has implemented a gradual return to in-person learning this semester. As of last week most of Its 2600 students are back. And while masks are the norm and on-campus gatherings limited, 15 cases of Covid were diagnosed there last week.
"We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus," said Evers. "We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially, please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out."
It's not a huge amount, compared to larger universities, but It's still a challenge for campus officials determined to make things work as they continue to promote safe and responsible behaviors.
"We want to make sure you can stay here and enjoy having in person learning along with the combination of some remote activity, but to do that, we have to do our best." said Carthage College Dean of Students Kimberlie Goldsberry. "So let's try to prevent ourselves from being in the same situations other places have been by learning from those situations."
Last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that Wisconsin would likely be added if cases did not go down in the state.
"Unfortunately Wisconsin is currently in very poor control when it comes to COVID," said Arwady. "You can see that over the last 14 days they've had an increase of more than 130% in their cases of COVID."
The travel order does not apply to people who have to drive to work between Chicago and Wisconsin.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.