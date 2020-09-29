coronavirus wisconsin

Coronavirus Wisconsin: WI hits record as state reports 2,367 new COVID-19 cases; 17 additional deaths

Health officials say late teens, early 20s are fastest growing demographic for COVID-19 in WI
By
Wisconsin reported 2,367 new coronavirus cases, with 17 additional deaths Tuesday.

The state has seen some of the nation's fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 950, an increase of nearly 97%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

Over the course of the pandemic, 119,955 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 82% of those people have recovered, while over 20,000 have active infections and 1,281 have died.

Wisconsin among several states added back on Chicago's emergency travel order



Health officials said late teens and early 20s are the fastest growing demographic for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

It has been a real problem since the start of school at places like the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

"Overall it's hard to tell 18 to 22 year olds they can't go out or see friends," said Lola Wallace, a UW-Madison sophomore.

According to UW-Madison data, 1,044 students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 6.



Wisconsin health officials said the state has few restrictions since a state Supreme Court ruling this spring struckdown the state's stay-at-home order and allowed businesses to open up at full capacity.

There are few restrictions in place in Wisconsin other than a mandate for wearing masks.

Joe Parisi is chief administrator for the county where the University of Wisconsin is located.

"One of the biggest challenged that we have is that some people just don't believe that this is a serious disease. Even to this day," Parisi said. "And in Wisconsin, unfortunately, we have somewhat of a dysfunctional state government."

Mike Shomaker's daughter, Rebecca, was excited to start her freshman year as a Badger, but came back home shortly after school started because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Not the idea of college experience... sitting and doing homework by herself," Shomaker said.

Students on campus said they believe the university is getting the situation under control and number of cases there is now decreasing.
