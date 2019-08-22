jeffrey epstein

MCC correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death investigation

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen correction officers have received grand jury subpoenas in connection with the investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The development is a sign that criminal charges could result from Epstein's suicide earlier this month at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

RELATED: Judge tells MCC jail to improve conditions for Jeffrey Epstein cellmate
Attorney General Barr has previously cited "irregularities" at the jail that may have contributed to Epstein being left alone and largely unsupervised in the hours before he was found.

The warden of the facility was reassigned and two guards were placed on leave amid allegations that records were falsified to make it appear jail staff had checked on Epstein when they actually failed to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanjeffrey epstein
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Mag Mile hotel
Man assaulted with brick falls on CTA tracks at Wilson station
Belvidere, Ill. schools on lockdown after threat reported
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Study: Chicagoans waste 73 hours each year in traffic
$11M in checks written by Chicago remain uncashed
Show More
Former Congressman Joe Walsh considering primary run against President Trump
Ballin' on the South Side
Gov. Pritzker signs bill raising minimum teacher salary to $40K
Man killed when NY elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Man fired from Valparaiso KFC accused of stabbing employee
More TOP STORIES News