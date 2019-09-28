Illinois corrections employee charged with sexual misconduct

Michael S. Williams, a food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Facility, is facing 26 counts of custodial sexual misconduct. (Courtesy: Illinois State Police)

DECATUR, Ill. -- An Illinois Department of Corrections employee is facing several sexual misconduct charges.

Michael S. Williams, 49, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with 26 felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

On April 3, authorities were notified of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Williams, state police said. He was a food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Facility.

Charges were approved after a joint investigation by state police and the IDOC, state police said. Williams was taken into custody at the correctional facility where he worked.

He is being held at the Macon County Jail on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10, according to court records.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sexual misconduct
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain, flooding continue Saturday morning
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
Child found alone in West Side alley
VIDEO: 3 women fight in I-57 road rage incident on South Side
Boy, 9, missing from West Pullman
CTA Blue Line service temporarily suspended for 9 days
'High risk' woman missing from Back of the Yards: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool with a few showers Saturday
BraveHearts holds 20 mile horseride for veterans through Chicago
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Baby, 2 men injured in South Side shooting, police say
Metallica delays tour as lead singer re-enters rehab
More TOP STORIES News