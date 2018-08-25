Cortland man arrested for aggravated stalking, threatening to kill ex-wife

CORTLAND --
A man was arrested Friday morning for aggravated stalking and threatening to kill his ex-wife in west suburban Cortland.

A concerned resident notified police Thursday that David Lisner, 47, of the 300 block of South Somonauk Road, had obtained a gun and threatened to shoot one of his family members, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The resident said the family member who was threatened, which was later discovered to be Lisner's ex-wife, currently has an order of protection against him.

Lisner was arrested the next day on an electronic home monitoring, which is part of his sentence for violating the order of protection several times, as well as other charges, police said.

Lisner told a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputy, "I'm gonna kill her," police said. When the deputy questioned who, Lisner said his ex-wife.

He was held pending bond, per police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
