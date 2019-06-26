Cosby files appeal over testimony from other women accusers

RELATED: Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago
Cosby's lawyers said the accounts from the five other women were "strikingly dissimilar" to that of trial accuser Andrea Constand and too remote in time to her 2004 encounter with Cosby.
The appeal Tuesday comes after Pennsylvania Judge Steven O'Neill in a post-trial memo said their testimony showed "chilling similarities" that pointed to a "signature" crime.
Bill Cosby trial: Timeline of events that led to the sentencing
The 81-year-old Cosby has been serving a three- to 10-year prison term since September at a state prison near Philadelphia.
RELATED: Bill Cosby thinks prison is an 'amazing experience,' spokesman says
The appeal also challenges O'Neill's decisions to air Cosby's prior deposition testimony about Quaalude use and to preside despite an alleged feud with a pretrial witness.
RELATED: Bill Cosby sex assault retrial juror speaks about guilty verdict