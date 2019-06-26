Cosby files appeal over testimony from other women accusers

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Comedian Bill Cosby has filed a lengthy appeal of the sex assault conviction that landed him in prison and says the judge allowed testimony from other women accusers that wasn't relevant.

RELATED: Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago

Cosby's lawyers said the accounts from the five other women were "strikingly dissimilar" to that of trial accuser Andrea Constand and too remote in time to her 2004 encounter with Cosby.

The appeal Tuesday comes after Pennsylvania Judge Steven O'Neill in a post-trial memo said their testimony showed "chilling similarities" that pointed to a "signature" crime.

Bill Cosby trial: Timeline of events that led to the sentencing
EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of the Case Against Bill Cosby, September 25, 2018



The 81-year-old Cosby has been serving a three- to 10-year prison term since September at a state prison near Philadelphia.

RELATED: Bill Cosby thinks prison is an 'amazing experience,' spokesman says

The appeal also challenges O'Neill's decisions to air Cosby's prior deposition testimony about Quaalude use and to preside despite an alleged feud with a pretrial witness.

RELATED: Bill Cosby sex assault retrial juror speaks about guilty verdict
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newscrimeentertainmentsex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
Longtime ABC7 reporter Russ Ewing dead at 95
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Delta offers waivers for flights to the Dominican Republic
Girl, 5, in grave condition after being pulled from water at Rainbow Beach
Show More
Driver charged after 3 killed in fiery West Side crash
Toddler found wandering alone on busy highway
Art teacher accused of stealing craft supplies from Walmart
Deputy fatally shot in Avon, Ill.
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly in court for status hearing in sexual assault case
More TOP STORIES News