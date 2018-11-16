Country Club Hills police shoot suspect after man dragged into bank

Investigators said a police officer shot a suspect who tried to rob someone at an ATM in Country Club Hills.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
A suspect who police said tried to rob a man was shot by a police officer in south suburban Country Club Hills Thursday night,

Country Club Hills police responded around 8 p.m. after a report that that two men were dragging a man into a Bank of America's ATM area.

When police arrived, they saw a white vehicle attempting to leave the bank parking lot. When they tried to stop the car, the driver hit one of the officers and the second officer then opened fire, hitting the driver.

A witness who works in one of the nearby businesses said she heard several gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.

"I heard the shooting, I actually heard them shoot the guy," said witness Antoinette Allison. "I know it was more than eight. It was like back to back."

The witness did not know what kind of confrontation took place before the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.

Country Club Hills police said an investigation is on-going. The police-involved shooting aspect of the incident is being investigated by Illinois State Police.
