Granger Smith's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- Country music singer Granger Smith announced on Instagram Thursday that his youngest child died following an unnamed "tragic" accident.

Smith wrote that despite doctors' best efforts, 3-year-old River Kelly Smith was unable to be revived.



The "Backroad Song" singer and his wife Amber decided to say their final goodbyes and donate their son's organs to other children. Smith wrote that he takes solace knowing his son is with God.

"Riv was special," he wrote. "Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."

MORE: Granger Smith performs on ''The Bachelorette'

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for people to donate to Dell Children's Medical Center in Texas in River's name.

Smith, who is signed to Broken Bow Records, has released songs "If The Boot Fits," ''Backroad Song" and "Happens Like That." He and his wife, Amber, also have another son and a daughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschild deathmusic newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wheaton police arrest alleged police impersonator
CTA Green Line service halted due to derailment near 47th Street
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby suing city over video leak
Montgomery cancer patient gets 4 years in prison for edible delivery
Teens rescue 90-year-old neighbor from burning home
Show More
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Springfield bishop bans Madigan, Cullerton from Springfield communions
Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify
'Honor Flight' takes Vietnam vets to Washington D.C.
Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week
More TOP STORIES News