Couple arrested after child left in hot car while they ate at restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A couple is facing charges after they allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in a car while they ate at a restaurant.

On Saturday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 2400 block of West FM 1960 about a child left in a locked vehicle.

EMS crews told deputies the child was inside the vehicle with the windows cracked open slightly. EMS said the mother ran up to them and grabbed the child from the car. The 4-year-old was limp, unconscious, and extremely sweaty, according to authorities. EMS provided medical care to the child.

Deputies say Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado had come to the location to eat. Antonio reportedly put the child into the car to sleep and then went back inside the restaurant.

Brenda told authorities the child had been in the vehicle for about 30-40 minutes.

"Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado were arrested and charged with child endangerment," Constable Mark Herman stated.

Their bond was set at $1,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parents chargedhot carchild endangermentchild in caru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News