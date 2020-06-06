George Floyd

Couple compelled to bring son, 3, to Union Park demonstration against systemic racism

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Desiree and Lu Davis were among thousands who crowded Union Park Saturday, demanding justice and an end to systemic racism.

The Near North Side couple said they felt compelled to bring their 3-year-old son Desmond along for the cause.

"We're going to fight to ensure that my son has a good shot at a quality life, that he is not gunned down for his race, that he is not seen as a threat because of his race," said Desiree.

The young boy was dressed in the very words George Floyd cried out, "I can't breathe."

Life's hard lessons cannot wait for the Davis Family.

"Part of his responsibility is as a citizen is to protest against injustice when he sees it," said Lu. "This needs to be part of our family's legacy."
