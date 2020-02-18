Couple carjacked at gunpoint in Orland Park Jewel parking lot

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday in a Jewel-Osco parking lot in south suburban Orland Park.

The pair were sitting in a parked vehicle about 12:14 a.m. in an empty part of the lot at 17930 Wolf Rd. when two masked gunmen ordered them out, Orland Park police said in a statement.

The suspects took a wallet and purse before driving off in the pair's car, police said. No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
