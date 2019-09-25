Couple killed in front of Texas home as they returned from hospital

Bullet holes riddle cars and homes on Francitas Drive #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/v1ItrtqHpW — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 25, 2019

Family members of the murder victims are in shock over the senseless violence #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/x3nbH2Ac0R — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 25, 2019

Detectives are looking for whoever gunned down a husband and wife in their 60s in front of their home Wednesday morning in north Harris County Texas.Family members say Ramiro Reyes and Rosalba Reyes had just returned from the hospital around 1:30 a.m. following the death of a loved one. Officials believe the loved one was the mother of one of the victims.According to deputies, Ramiro and Rosalba were in separate vehicles when someone in another car opened fire as they pulled up to their home in the 1100-block of Francitas Drive.The shots initially came from around the corner, then the shooter drove closer and opened fire again. Deputies say that particular part of Francitas Drive is a loop and believe the suspect or suspects drove around that loop at least once.The couple's son-in-law, Adrian Villareal, stepped outside to see what was happening and was also shot.Villareal was taken to Northwest Houston Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He's expected to survive.A passenger in the car with Rosalba was not injured."We never thought this would happen to a family member. It's really sad, it's tragic, it's horrible," their niece Irene Rodriguez said."They were great people. They didn't have any enemies," nephew Sebastian Rodriguez said.The family members said they remember Ramiro's great stories and how he would take them on trips to Mexico. They described Rosalba as a sweet woman.Ramiro was retired. Rosalba was recently released from the hospital for her own illness.Right now, officials don't know who killed them or why."Could be anything from road rage to mistaken identity. We have no indication the victims were involved in anything that could've precipitated this event," said HCSO Lt. Bobby Minchew.Officers are asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras.There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.