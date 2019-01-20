YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Couple that died in Yosemite fall were drunk at time of accident, autopsy report says

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple that died in Yosemite fall were drunk at time of accident, autopsy says

FRESNO, Calif. --
A newly-released autopsy report shows the couple who fell to their deaths in Yosemite last year were both drunk during the time of the accident.

The couple -- identified as 29-year old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year old Meenakshi Moorthy -- fell Oct. 24 hundreds of feet from Taft Point, a dangerous but popular location for photos.

RELATED: Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie

An autopsy released Friday shows both had apparently been drinking alcohol before getting too close to the edge of the peak.

The couple had been hiking in an area with steep terrain when they fell.

RELATED: National Park Service identifies two people who fell from Taft Point in Yosemite

Their bodies were recovered the next afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemite national parku.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite park rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point
2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from Taft Point
Investigation underway after person falls to their death in Yosemite National Park
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
How to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather
United passengers stuck on plane for more than 14 hours in Canada
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
Man finds hidden cameras in Florida Airbnb
Show More
How to build the perfect snowman
Toddler walks toward police with hands up as dad gets arrested
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
CTA service resumes along Red, Yellow lines
More News