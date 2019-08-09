Couple shot at while driving in Kenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple was shot at while driving Friday morning in Kenwood.According to the Chicago Police Department, around 7:30 a.m. the couple was driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive. As the couple passed the intersection at 47th Street, someone in a light colored van stopped next to her vehicle and fired shots at her, police said.Shanna McCauley, 24, said her brother driving his girlfriend to work."They was chasing them in the car and one of the boys hung out the window and started and a bullet stood went through the side of the car," McCauley said.The couple left the scene, parked at the BP gas station in the 100 block of E. Roosevelt Road and called police. They were both taken to area hospitals.McCauley said her brother's girlfriend laid down as low as she could to avoid the bullets."She said she pushed the seat all the way down and she was balled up in the seat, so I couldn't imagine how she was," McCauley said.The couple was not struck by gunfire, police said.McCauley said the bullet hole in the driver's side window of the vehicle serves as a reminder of how close her brother was to losing his life."Luckily the seat was pushed all the way back and it didn't hit his head," McCauley said.No other people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the incident, police said.No one is in custody as Area Central Detectives investigate.