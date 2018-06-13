Couple caught on camera pick-pocketing elderly woman in Westchester, police say

Surveillance video shows a woman distracting the elderly woman at a Jewel in Westchester while her accomplice steals her wallet, police said. (WLS)

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) --
Police want your help to find a man and woman accused of pick-pocketing elderly women in grocery stores in the western suburbs.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Sherita Reece distracting a woman at a Jewel in Westchester while her accomplice Shawn Rucker steals her wallet.

The couple was later seen at a Target store using the victim's credit card, according to police.

Investigators said both suspects have warrants out of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

If you have any information, call the Westchester Police Department.
