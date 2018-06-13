Police want your help to find a man and woman accused of pick-pocketing elderly women in grocery stores in the western suburbs.Investigators said surveillance video shows Sherita Reece distracting a woman at a Jewel in Westchester while her accomplice Shawn Rucker steals her wallet.The couple was later seen at a Target store using the victim's credit card, according to police.Investigators said both suspects have warrants out of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.If you have any information, call the Westchester Police Department.