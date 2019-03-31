Crime & Safety

Wife accused of shooting husband reveals her side of the story in court documents

Newly released court records reveal a wife's version of a shooting that took place in PIttsburg on March 15. Paul Shatswell was shot by his wife, Maria Vides.

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- Newly released court records reveal a wife's version of a shooting that took place on March 15. Paul Shatswell was shot by his wife, Maria Vides.

Shatswell, a school principal and father of eight children, was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries, KGO reported.

According to court documents obtained by our media partners at the East Bay Times, Vides and Shatswell went out to dinner and had a few alcoholic drinks.

Later that evening, the couple got into an argument, and according to Vides, her husband said he was not good enough for her and she should leave him for someone better.

Court documents revealed that Shatswell, a sheriff's reserve deputy, handed his wife a gun while they were lying in bed with their six year old son. Apparently, Shatswell told his wife to shoot him. A phrase he had used before.

"I'm thinking about the little ones. I'm thinking about the little ones that in one shot they are parentless. They have older sibling but they are still parentless," said neighbor and friend John Tiscareno.

Vides told police she did not know what came over her and snapped. She described putting the gun an inch away from his head and pulling the trigger.

The couple have three children, and Shatswell had five others as well.

Contra Costa District Attorney's office is handling the case.

Outside of Paul Shatswell house, friends and students left flowers. His neighbor said Paul Shatswell loved his wife.

"He always told me because I'm a single person, that I need to find myself a Maria. You need to find a Maria," Tiscareno said.

"When a violent crime occurs our office provides services to the victims and that happened today with such a large family there is certainly a lot to go through it's a terrible case and really sad for both parties involved and we are helping the victims out," said Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer at the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.

Maria Vides entered a not guilty plea on Friday and remains in custody with a bail set at over $2 million.
