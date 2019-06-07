Court upholds bribery conviction for ex-Indiana sheriff

A federal appeals court has upheld bribery and two wire fraud convictions for a former northwestern Indiana sheriff.

The Post-Tribune reports the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Wednesday also vacated convictions for former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich on three wire fraud counts. Federal prosecutors conceded last year that there wasn't enough evidence to convict him on those three counts.

RELATED: Ex-Lake County, Ind., sheriff John Buncich sentenced to 15 years, 8 months in bribery scheme

The appeals judges said U.S. District Court Judge James Moody should resentence Buncich.

The four-term sheriff was convicted in August 2017 on five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery alleging he was paid bribes in exchange for awarding lucrative towing work. The 73-year-old Buncich is serving a 15-year sentence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianalake county, indianairsbriberycorruption
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys Far South Side commercial building
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, new video released
PRIDE 2019: What to know about Boystown's new rainbow crosswalks
Officer pulls gun on boy mistaken for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
Show More
Police arrest person in Gurnee barricade situation
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Twin sisters share title as Linblom High School's Valedictorian
Nation's largest rooftop opens in Chicago
Man walking dog spots 5-foot alligator in Pittsburgh
More TOP STORIES News