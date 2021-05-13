surveillance video

Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies caught on surveillance video

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured an attack on Cook County Sheriff's deputies inside the Skokie Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Jerome Townsel, 30, was waiting for a court appearance when he attacked a sheriff's deputy. Three other deputies jumped in to help subdue him and were struck in the face and head.

All four deputies were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

SEE ALSO | Cook Co. Sheriff's deputies revive man with naloxone in Skokie Courthouse

Townsel later appeared in court on a criminal trespassing charge and was ordered held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Authorities said additional charges are expected in connection with this attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skokiecourtattackcook county sheriffsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
'It scared everybody': Gunman opens fire in gas station parking lot
Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Bridgeview locksmith burgled for key fob programmer | VIDEO
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News