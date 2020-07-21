Health & Fitness

COVID 19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot joining sports teams to encourage young adults to follow coronavirus guidelines

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining up with Chicago's sports teams in an effort to encourage young adults to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mayor Lightfoot will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to launch the "We Are All One Home Team."

The campaign seeks to encourage young adults to wear masks, keep social distancing and follow other health guidelines.

RELATED: Mayor Lightfoot launches campaign with Chicago sports teams to encourage staying home amid COVID-19 pandemic

Last April, Mayor Lightfoot joined each of Chicago's sports teams, Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Fire, Red Stars, Sky, and White Sox, for the "We Are Not Playing" campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoissportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
Man stabs attacker in Brown Line station, police say
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Show More
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage moved to new Glencoe site
More TOP STORIES News