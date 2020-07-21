CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining up with Chicago's sports teams in an effort to encourage young adults to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Mayor Lightfoot will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to launch the "We Are All One Home Team."
The campaign seeks to encourage young adults to wear masks, keep social distancing and follow other health guidelines.
RELATED: Mayor Lightfoot launches campaign with Chicago sports teams to encourage staying home amid COVID-19 pandemic
Last April, Mayor Lightfoot joined each of Chicago's sports teams, Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Fire, Red Stars, Sky, and White Sox, for the "We Are Not Playing" campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19.
COVID 19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot joining sports teams to encourage young adults to follow coronavirus guidelines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News