Senior center leaders call for more COVID-19 testing kits and protective equipment

The continued spread of COVID-19 has prompted the leaders of four west suburban senior assisted living campuses to join together and demand COVID-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment for their employees.The leaders of the centers signed a letter sent to Governor JB Pritzker last night."The best way to ensure the safety of the people who live in long term care is to protect and test those who work in long term care," said Gus Noble, president of Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside.Noble joined the CEOs of Cantata Adult Life in Brookfield, Plymouth Place in Lagrange and King Bruweart House in Burr Ridge, in calling for help in securing more supplies like gloves and hand sanitizer."We have our medical suppliers, they're running out, we have the local supplies, they're running out," said King Bruweart House CEO Terri Bowen. "We try to get and borrow all that we can so that we have it for our residents."On Tuesday, Pritzker reiterated his frustration about the federal government not providing enough test kits.And this morning Senator Dick Durbin was on a call with the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, saying he will continue to push the Trump administration to ramp up test kit supplies.