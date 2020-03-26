coronavirus illinois

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on those suffering from addiction

By
The stay-at-home order has caused concern for people dealing with addiction.

Isolation from others makes it hard, if not impossible, to undergo treatment and counseling.

As COVID-19 cases continue to dramatically rise, and people become more isolated, addiction and recovery programs are still open for business.

"While we are abiding by the guidelines of our public health experts including the CDC, we are a health care facility and we are taking patients who require residential treatment," said William Moyes, with the Hazleden Betty Ford Foundation.

While in-patient treatment continues at Hazelden Chicago and the Chicago-based Gateway, outpatient treatment has gone completely virtual.

The change is tough considering recovery is all about face-to-face interaction. It's something Gateway President & CEO Thomas Britton, who is in recovery, is experiencing.

"It's obviously not the same to be on camera as it is to sit next to somebody, but in the environment we are in right now, it's put it all in perspective," he said.

Gateway has an app where people can connect with each other and Hazelden has Recoverygo, where patients can talk to each other through mobile devices. Still, addiction experts worry people who need help during this crisis won't get it.

"At the same time, we know a lot of people are going to use this crisis as an excuse not to get help or an an excuse to continue to use," Moyers said.

Since addiction is about isolation and liquor sales during this crisis are up, Gateway says there is between 40 to 60 million people that are using drugs and alcohol in an unhealthy way. COVID-19 may be the crisis that pushes them into recovery.

"I think people in isolation it's going to get worse from them and they are going to become aware how badly their using really is and I think that will be the driver into care," Britton said.

When the crisis is over, addiction programs expect a surge of patients, but there is help now if they need it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaddictiondrug treatmentdrug addictioncoronaviruscoronavirus illinoismental healthalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News