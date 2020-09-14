WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces Contact Tracing Corps and Resource Coordination Hub

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce the Contact Tracing Corps and Resource Coordination Hub at a press conference Monday.
The mayor will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership CEO Karin Norington-Reaves and other city leaders for the announcement.
Meanwhile, Halloween is coming closer and Mayor Lightfoot said last week that she is not ready to make an announcement about the city's plans, but said Halloween in the city won't invove large numbers of trick or treaters.
"It's not safe for the children, it's not safe for the adults. So we are working on plans to recognize and celebrate Halloween, which we know is an important moment for many, including the kids in my neighborhood," Lightfoot said.
