covid-19

COVID-19 study from University of Chicago examines distance virus travels through air

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an effort to protect frontline healthcare workers, a study at the University of Chicago is trying to answer questions about how far the new coronavirus travels through the air.

"The whole goal is to find out something about the disease process, how does this process interact with our body, how does it interact with the environment such that we can protest the people at the highest risk," said Dr. Jayant Pinto, University of Chicago Medicine.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: COVID-19 cases reach 137K, over 6,700 deaths

Researchers have set up small monitors on COVID-19 patients' rooms to measure viral material in hopes of learning about the distance those particles travel. The six-foot rule used in social distancing guidance is based on decades-old studies for other airborne diseases like tuberculosis.

"We are going to do sampling at different distances so we can say, in the worst case scenario in the ICU, what distance can we find more virus in the air, what distance less in the air," Pinto explained.

The study also measures how infectious the virus is as it travels through the air.

"Is it the patients that are very sick early in the disease? Does that virus in the air go down with time or are there certain patients that put out more virus?" Pinto said.

And does the virus in the air correlate with the amount of virus in a patient's nose or mouth? These are all questions Pinto and his team hope to answer and use on a widespread scale that could impact everything from social distancing guidelines to guidelines for workplaces and schools.

RELATED: Illinois school reopening plan released, classes to resume in fall

Early results are expected by the end of July. By the time the study is complete, doctors hope to work with up to 20 patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohyde parkcoronavirus chicagocoronavirusuniversity of chicagocoronavirus illinoisstudycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Gov. Pritzker reveals Illinois school reopening plan
Suburban soccer legend dies of COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 cases reach 137K with over 6,700 deaths
Fauci hopeful for a COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals Illinois school reopening plan
Suburban soccer legend dies of COVID-19
4 shot in Burnside: CFD
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Epidemiologist shares tips to safely widen your family's social circle
13-year-old girl among 11 killed over Father's Day weekend
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Show More
Teen drowns in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
Illinois business leaders worry Trump's visa ban will hurt economy
Chicago girl's 'Soul Train' documentary gains national attention
Illinois COVID-19 cases reach 137K with over 6,700 deaths
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, isolated showers
More TOP STORIES News