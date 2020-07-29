COVID-19 Illinois: IL Governor JB Pritzker to give coronavirus update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will give his weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.The update comes one day after Illinois reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 173,731, including 7,446 deaths.The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July-21 to July 27 stands at 3.8%.As of Monday night, officials said 1,383 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 329 patients in the ICU and 128 patients on ventilators.On Tuesday, the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added Illinois to its quarantine list. Travelers from Illinois to those states are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days.Chicago Tuesday expanded its own traveler quarantine list, now requiring anyone traveling to or visiting from Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to or arrival in the city.