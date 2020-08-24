CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths.
RELATED: U of I creates new saliva-based COVID-19 test
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 17 - 23 stands at 4.2%.
As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The additional deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 70s
-Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 50s
-Monroe County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine: UIC researchers launch Moderna trial Monday in race to beat coronavirus
COVID-19 Illinois : IL announces 1,612 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More