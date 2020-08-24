coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 Illinois : IL announces 1,612 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths.

RELATED: U of I creates new saliva-based COVID-19 test

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191.

The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 17 - 23 stands at 4.2%.

As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The additional deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

-DuPage County: 1 male 70s
-Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 50s
-Monroe County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine: UIC researchers launch Moderna trial Monday in race to beat coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemicuniversity of illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago spa owner says rule banning facials unwarranted
Attendance data reveals challenges of remote learning, lessons for fall
Illinois K-12 school district reopening plans for fall 2020
Illinois reports 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests erupt after video shows Kenosha police shooting Black man
COVID-19 vaccine: UIC researchers launch Moderna trial Monday
'Disturbing' video shows officer punching woman after she bit him: police
59 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy
Show More
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Residents attacked in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions, police say
Over 400 positive cases reported at Notre Dame amid COVID-19 spike
1 shot on Eisenhower Expressway
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy Monday with lots of sun
More TOP STORIES News