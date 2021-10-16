coronavirus indiana

COVID-19 booster shots outpacing new vaccinations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Far more Indiana residents have been receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots than getting new vaccinations since those shots became available last month.

The Indiana Health Department this week added booster shots given to its daily tracking of vaccine distribution.

That tracking shows that over the past three weeks nearly 60% of the shots administered were booster shots.

The push for boosters kicked off in September after federal officials authorized third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people at high risk of COVID-19.

Indiana's pace of people receiving shots to become fully vaccinated has fallen to its lowest level since the vaccines became available last winter.
