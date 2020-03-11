WEATHER ALERT
I-Team
COVID-19 Phishing Attacks
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new scam tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ABC7 I-Team warns about hackers preying on people's fears, Thursday at 10 p.m. CT.
Related topics:
chicago
loop
outbreak
coronavirus
i team
scam
phishing
