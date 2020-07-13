Illinois State Police warn of coronavirus text scam

The Illinois State Police are getting the word out about a texting scam that involves COVID-19.State Police posted an alert to their Instagram page that included a screenshot of the text. It said, "Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested. More at (link)."ISP said anyone who receives a text message like this should not click on the link. It is not a message from any official agency.The alert was originally from the Palos Park Police Department, State Police said.