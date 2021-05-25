coronavirus illinois

Downers Grove Commissioner Rich Kulovany shares COVID-19 survival story

By Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 Survivor: Downers Grove Commissioner Rich Kulovany shares recovery story

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- After nearly 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, Rich Kulovany of Downers Grove is still taking small steps towards a full recovery.

"They were fairly certain that I was not going to wake up," said Kulovany.

The normally healthy man was not sure if he was going to pull through.

"I prayed, God, if you want to take me home to heaven, I am ready. If you want me to stay here on Earth, intervene in a big way," recalled Kulovony.

Back in December, the 69-year-old husband, father and grandpa was diagnosed with the virus.

"First if felt like a sinus infection," said Kulovany.

On Christmas Eve, Kulovany, who is also a Downers Grove Village Commissioner, thought he was in the clear.

Hours later, he was intubated and put in a medically-induced coma.

"This whole COVID thing is Russian roulette. You do not know how many bullets are in the chamber and which one is going to take you out," said Kulovany.

He is back home now but still dealing with the effects of the virus like exhaustion and inflammation. Simple tasks are draining.

"I can get to a certain point but then have to sit down and rest," said Kulovany.

He said he's sharing his story to encourage others to stay vigilant and to get vaccinated.

"Why would you take a chance?" asked Kulovany.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowners grovecoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinesurvivor storycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News