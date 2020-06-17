Coronavirus test: Chicago expands eligibility requirements at City-run COVID-19 testing sites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, the City of Chicago announced a citywide eligibility expansion for residents to get tested for COVID-19 at City-run testing sites.Officials are encouraging anyone who has had a recent high-risk exposure to be tested, which includes participation in protests that have happened throughout the city and country over the past several weeks.These new measures aim to ensure that any Chicago resident in need of testing can be accommodated and further increase the amount of testing per day citywide.The testing sites are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at:*Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy*Horizon Science Academy - Southwest*Dr. Jorge Prieto Math & Science Academy*Gately Park*Columbus ParkAny Chicago resident should be tested at the early onset of these symptoms: fever or chills, cough, mild or moderate difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle aches or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, or nausea or vomiting.Even if you don't have any new symptoms, you should still get tested if you had a recent high-risk exposure, which includes: recent contact with someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19; recent high-risk exposures, including close contact with many other people in a large group gathering or crowd; or first responders or other essential workers with potential recent exposures.Getting tested is the best way to know if you have COVID-19, and the City strongly encourages anyone who needs to get tested to schedule an appointment online if possible. Knowing if you have the virus can help to best ensure health needs are met and allow for preventative actions earlier on to keep others safe and prevent further spread.