Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized by FDA, distribution across America underway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FDA authorized the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech Friday night.This vaccine was the first approved COVID-19 vaccine for the United States. It is authorized for people 16 and older.Healthcare workers and long-term care residents are expected to be among the first group of people receiving shots as early as Monday.The vaccine came at an unprecedented speed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the efforts have been tangled in politics, including throughout the hours leading up to the Friday night's authorization.The White House reportedly threatened to push out the FDA commissioner if the authorization did not come fast enough. Commissioner Stephen Hahn called the report inaccurate.The FDA stressed that scientific standards were not sacrificed, but it also stated that it is unclear how long immunity lasts after a person receives both doses necessary.Dr. Anthony Fauci said a return to normal life could be coming around summer or fall.President Donald Trump applauded the vaccine effort."We are deeply grateful to every person who has worked around the clock on this monumental national project to save lives," Trump said.The task of logistics surrounding the distribution of 2.9 million doses of the vaccine continues. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine must be specially packed at -70 degrees Celsius, monitored around the clock and escorted by federal agents to more than 600 locations pre-selected by states.While people began getting the vaccinations, officials stressed it will be months before the vaccine is widely available to the general public. This means social distancing measures remain in place.Daily deaths are estimated to be worse than either 9/11 or Pearl Harbor for the next two to three months, according to the CDC.