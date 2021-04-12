Windy City LIVE

COVID-19 weight gain: Doctor offers tips to begin shedding pounds

COVID-19 weight gain: Doctor offers tips to begin shedding extra pounds

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Edward-Elmhurst Health.

They say you'll come out of the COVID-19 pandemic either lean and mean or with an extra 19 - pounds that is! If you are in the latter category and want to get back on track, we've got some great tips on how to take off the pounds with Board Certified internal, obesity, and lifestyle medicine physician Dr. Neha Shah with Endeavor Health Weight Management at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

For more healthy tips on how to lose weight and more visit healthydrivenchicago.com.
