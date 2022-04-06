Coronavirus

FDA panel to discuss what COVID shots we'll need next

This meeting will be similar to meetings the FDA holds to decide what strain of the flu to target ahead of flu season.
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next

WASHINGTON -- Every year we talk about flu season. Moving forward, it sounds more likely that we will be talking about flu and COVID season.

That is what the FDA is going to discuss today. A panel of experts is meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.


They are going to try to model out future waves of the virus, predict possible new variants and work on how best to match those predictions with a future vaccine.

A decision is not expected for months, but this is similar to what they already do to get ready for flu season, which starts in the fall as more people gather indoors.

Meantime, the director of the CDC is urging people over 50 to get their second booster shot.

"We really would encourage people who are over 50 who have underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65 to go ahead and get that next shot," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, "and also to recognize that they may very well need another shot come the fall. And that will be the subject of an FDA meeting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Illinois reports 1,798 new COVID cases, 34 deaths
IL COVID update: Google employees return to office after 2 years away
Chicago Symphony Orchestra maestro tests positive for COVID
IL health officials report 756 new cases, 0 deaths
TOP STORIES
Woman, 23, missing from NW Ind. since late Saturday night
Dinkel's Bakery closing in Lakeview after 100 years
Michelin awards stars to 23 Chicago restaurants for 2022
CPD investigating Morgan Park murders after 3 found dead in home
Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning on spring break
Show More
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake
Chicago Weather: Windy with showers Wednesday
Chicago students surprised with full-ride college scholarships
Israeli Consulate awards grants to IHCC's LatinX Incubator startups
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatened to abandon him
More TOP STORIES News