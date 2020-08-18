Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears say no fans at Soldier Field at start of season due to COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears announced Monday they will not welcome fans back to Soldier Field for the football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Bears said they worked with Soldier Field, the Chicago Park District and public health officials to determine whether a plan for fans that followed city, state, CDC and NFL guidelines could be developed to allow a limited number of fans at Bears games.

"After discussing the draft plan with city health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Solider Field," the team said in a statement. "The health and safety of the city's residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority."

Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

"The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan to bring fans back to Solider Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate," the statement continued. "Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans."



The Bears are not the only team to opt out of fans for the time being. The Atlanta Falcons said coronavirus has forced them to have no fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for at least all of September. They will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.

The NFL's season is scheduled to start on September 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagomuseum campuschicago bearsnflcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoissoldier field
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones not sharing 2020 anthem policy: 'We're going to show grace'
NFL training camp 2020: More reps for Tom Brady; Matthew Stafford speaks; an Eagle impresses
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky delivers warning shot to critics
Sources: Bears starting lineman Eddie Goldman opts out of '20 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st night of 2020 Democratic National Convention: WATCH LIVE
Chicago fire academy shut down by COVID-19 outbreak
Special prosecutor find 'abuses of discretion' in handling of Smollett case
Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
Chicago businesses still boarded up 1 week after looting
Body found after Chicago teen goes missing in Lake Michigan
Several arrested after River North multi-car involving CPD squad
Show More
Elk Grove Village Catholic school returns to in-person classes
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Child, 9, shot in Auburn Gresham: police
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, comfortable
More TOP STORIES News