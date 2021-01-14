10 businesses cited for violating Chicago coronavirus restrictions this weekend

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 105 investigations over the weekend, the agency said in a statement.
Those cited include:
The establishments are among the 395 businesses cited by the city for violating coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic began in March, the agency said. During the same period, 774 business have been issued warnings.
Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.
