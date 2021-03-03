COVID-19 Chicago: Fans could be at Wrigley, Guaranteed Rate fields this summer, Mayor Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is giving hope to baseball fans in Chicago, saying she thinks there will be fans in the stands at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields at some point this season.The mayor said the city is in talks with the Cubs and Sox, but she did not give a time frame.A Chicago police source confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News last week that the department has been told to plan for outdoor summer events as they normally do.A spokesperson from Mayor Lightfoot's office responded to ABC7's request for comment, saying, "City of Chicago departments are considering options for summer events that follow all city and state health guidelines."