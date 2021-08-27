Chicago health officials investigating COVID cases linked to North Side Market Days festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is currently investigating COVID-19 cases related to the Market Days festival that took place earlier this month in the Northalsted neighborhood.The festival took place between Aug. 6 and 8."We are interested in learning more about COVID-19 transmission related to large public gatherings where people congregate in indoor and outdoor spaces," city officials said. "Learning more about these events will help us develop recommendations and guidance so that these events can continue to be held safely in the future.""Several" cases were identified during the investigation among Chicago, non-Chicago and out-of-state residents, health officials said.Anyone who attended Market Days and later tested positive for COVID-19 can self-report their case directly to CDPH at