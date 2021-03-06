coronavirus chicago

Old Town party with nearly 100 guests shut down; 6 businesses cited for violating Chicago COVID-19 restrictions

Wicker Park's Blue Line Lounge & Grill among those cited
CHICAGO -- City officials last weekend cited six businesses and shut down a large party at a home in Old Town for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

A residence in the 300-block of West North Avenue was hosting 97 people without social distancing or face coverings, according to a statement from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The establishment was issued a cease and desist order for operating without the required business licenses, BACP said.

Officials said they conducted 86 investigations from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, resulting in citations to six businesses:

- The Renaissance Bronzeville, 4641 S. King Dr., for holding a gathering with over 100 patrons without social distancing or face coverings.
- Cafe Il Cortile, 8443 W. Lawrence Ave., for allegedly allowing over 100 people to dine indoors with patrons and employees not wearing face coverings.
- Blue Line Lounge & Grill, 1548 N. Damen Ave., for allegedly operating with 15 patrons after the required midnight closure order.
- Dunkin', 11525 S. Halsted St. for allegedly failing to require employees to wear face coverings.

- Granero, 2529 N. Milwaukee Ave., for allegedly holding an over-capacity gathering and operating after the required midnight closure order.
- Kreative Care, 4803 N. Milwaukee Ave., for allegedly holding a gathering with 73 patrons without social distancing or face coverings. It was also issued a cease and desist order for operating without the required licenses.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

