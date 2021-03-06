Old Town party with nearly 100 guests shut down; 6 businesses cited for violating Chicago COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO -- City officials last weekend cited six businesses and shut down a large party at a home in Old Town for violating COVID-19 restrictions.A residence in the 300-block of West North Avenue was hosting 97 people without social distancing or face coverings, according to a statement from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.The establishment was issued a cease and desist order for operating without the required business licenses, BACP said.Officials said they conducted 86 investigations from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, resulting in citations to six businesses:- The Renaissance Bronzeville, 4641 S. King Dr., for holding a gathering with over 100 patrons without social distancing or face coverings.- Cafe Il Cortile, 8443 W. Lawrence Ave., for allegedly allowing over 100 people to dine indoors with patrons and employees not wearing face coverings.- Blue Line Lounge & Grill, 1548 N. Damen Ave., for allegedly operating with 15 patrons after the required midnight closure order.- Dunkin', 11525 S. Halsted St. for allegedly failing to require employees to wear face coverings.- Granero, 2529 N. Milwaukee Ave., for allegedly holding an over-capacity gathering and operating after the required midnight closure order.- Kreative Care, 4803 N. Milwaukee Ave., for allegedly holding a gathering with 73 patrons without social distancing or face coverings. It was also issued a cease and desist order for operating without the required licenses.Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.