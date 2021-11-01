coronavirus indiana

COVID-19 Indiana: Gov. Holcomb extends COVID orders but changes considered

Over 3.36M Indiana residents have received COVID vaccine
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID Indiana: Holcomb extends COVID-19 orders but changes considered

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended COVID-19 executive orders through November but suggested they might be scaled back by December.

Holcomb added a provision that says the health commissioner can authorize vaccinations in children under 11 when the federal government expands eligibility to younger kids.

RELATED: Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,649 cases, 22 deaths

The orders further extend an easing of certain licensing rules for people in the medical profession. Some provisions were removed, including a directive for hospitals to consider postponing non-emergency procedures.

More than 3.36 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In neighboring Illinois, 56.8% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Lake Station teen dies suddenly after months-long COVID battle
Gary school gets $30K donation of laptops
650 students, staff at NW Indiana school district in quarantine
Indiana COVID: School dis. mandates masks as nearly 900 quarantine
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News