Skokie man, USDA food inspector dies from COVID-19, family says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A USDA food inspector in the Chicago area has died from COVID-19.

Mohamed Rahman was an essential worker who visited several plants each day.

According to his nephew, the Skokie man felt pressure to keep working.

His nephew said Rahman was not given the protective gear he needed.

"I wish I knew that he was going to work and he was under so much pressure. I probably would have tried to stop it and talk him out of it," he said.

Rahman's wife also became sick.

The USDA has not returned a request for comment.

As of Thursday, more than 3,000 people in Illinois have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
