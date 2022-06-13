coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 2,071 new cases, zero deaths; Chicago area counties remain at 'high' risk

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Moderna announces promising results of variant-specific vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,071 new COVID cases and zero deaths Monday as the risk of transmission remained "high" for several Chicago area counties.

Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake (IL), Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties all are in the "high" risk for community transmission of COVID, according to the CDC.

There have been at least 3,361,646 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,933 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data shows

As of Sunday night, 1,144 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 117 patients were in the ICU, and 31 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 24% of ICU beds are available.

A total of 22,511,573 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.05% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,336.

