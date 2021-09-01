Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 5,178 cases, 26 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 5,178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths Wednesday.The increase in new cases Wednesday is the largest reported for a single day in Illinois since January 22. There have been 1,528,120 total COVID cases, including 23,979 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 25-31 is at 5.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 95,966 specimens for a total of 28,965,563 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 2242 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 512 patients were in the ICU and 283 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,950,756 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,922. On Tuesday, 29,356 vaccines were administered.