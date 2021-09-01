Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 5,178 cases, 26 deaths

The increase in new cases Wednesday is the largest reported for a single day in Illinois since January 22. There have been 1,528,120 total COVID cases, including 23,979 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 25-31 is at 5.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 95,966 specimens for a total of 28,965,563 since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday night, 2242 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 512 patients were in the ICU and 283 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,950,756 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,922. On Tuesday, 29,356 vaccines were administered.