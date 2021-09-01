coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 5,178 cases, 26 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Arwady updates Chicago travel advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 5,178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths Wednesday.

The increase in new cases Wednesday is the largest reported for a single day in Illinois since January 22. There have been 1,528,120 total COVID cases, including 23,979 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 25-31 is at 5.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 95,966 specimens for a total of 28,965,563 since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago Travel Advisory updated with all states except Vermont on list

As of Tuesday night, 2242 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 512 patients were in the ICU and 283 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 13,950,756 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,922. On Tuesday, 29,356 vaccines were administered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
Arlington Heights school loses state recognition over mask policy
IL reports 2,395 COVID cases, 4 deaths
TOP STORIES
2nd life ring placed in Rogers Park after teen drowning removed
Jeep full of gifts stolen as bride-to-be leaves River North shower
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
2 CPD officers charged with beating teen during January arrest
1 injured, all other safe NC high school school shooting: Officials
Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash
Walgreens joins other retailers in starting pay boost
Show More
Man shot while driving girl to school on West Side: CFD
Man dies after being found shot outside West Side school
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Chicago murders, shootings up from last year: CPD Aug. crime numbers
Facebook group tracks down serial egg thrower on North, NW sides
More TOP STORIES News