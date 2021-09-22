Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,561 cases, 39 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,561 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 39 related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,605,320 total COVID cases, including 24,699 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 15-21 is at 3.9%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 118,813 specimens for a total of 30,912,653 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 2.028 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 494 patients were in the ICU and 262 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,377,808 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,494. On Monday , 13,799 vaccines were administered.