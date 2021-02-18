COVID-19 Illinois: Brookfield Zoo announces reopening date after COVID-related closure

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo will reopen on March 1 -- two months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the west suburban zoo to close down.
Safety measures will be in place to protect guests.
Masks will be required when social distancing isn't possible, and the only indoor spaces that will be open are restrooms.
RELATED: Chicago COVID restrictions: Field Museum, Art Institute, Shedd Aquarium set to reopen as metrics improve
The zoo will operate at 25% capacity, and reservations must be made online.
Chicago's Lincoln Park zoo also announced it would reopen March 5 with similar restrictions.
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has already reopened and is even offering several free days coming up.
Chicago's Field Museum and Art Institute have also reopened, as COVID-19 metrics improve across the state.
