brookfield zoo

COVID-19 Illinois: Brookfield Zoo announces reopening date after COVID-related closure

Lincoln Park Zoo also announced reopen date; Shedd Aquarium free days upcoming
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Brookfield Zoo will reopen on March 1 -- two months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the west suburban zoo to close down.

Safety measures will be in place to protect guests.

Masks will be required when social distancing isn't possible, and the only indoor spaces that will be open are restrooms.

RELATED: Chicago COVID restrictions: Field Museum, Art Institute, Shedd Aquarium set to reopen as metrics improve

The zoo will operate at 25% capacity, and reservations must be made online.

Chicago's Lincoln Park zoo also announced it would reopen March 5 with similar restrictions.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has already reopened and is even offering several free days coming up.

Chicago's Field Museum and Art Institute have also reopened, as COVID-19 metrics improve across the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zooshedd aquariumcoronaviruslincoln park zoocoronavirus pandemicthe field museumcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Brookfield Zoo takes part in 'frozen pants' challenge
Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day
Brookfield Zoo tiger undergoes 2nd surgery after hip replacement
Amur tiger gets groundbreaking surgery at Brookfield Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madigan resigning as IL rep after 50 years
Family grieves after fatal canopy collapse
Evanston man loses $100K to contractor he thought had been vetted
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
WATCH LIVE: CPD officers share how they found missing dog
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
More than $280M from COVID relief funding went to CPD
Show More
Cook County judge voted out after putting child in lock-up seeks return
CPD releases new photo in hunt for Avondale hit-and-run driver
Feds charge Chicago man who allegedly shot at police while fleeing Orland Park carjacking
Bodycam video shows violent arrest at center of CPD lawsuit
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
More TOP STORIES News